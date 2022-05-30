KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Shinsegae 254,000 UP 5,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,300 UP 250
Nongshim 276,500 UP 500
GCH Corp 21,650 UP 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 132,000 UP 3,500
Hyosung 85,200 UP 1,200
SGBC 63,200 UP 700
Boryung 12,200 UP 50
LG Corp. 81,900 UP 7,200
LOTTE 35,150 UP 450
LOTTE Fine Chem 83,500 DN 1,400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,460 UP 90
POSCO Holdings 294,000 0
DB INSURANCE 65,200 DN 500
SamsungElec 67,700 UP 1,200
NHIS 10,700 UP 150
DongwonInd 237,500 DN 1,500
SK Discovery 39,250 UP 700
LotteChilsung 195,500 UP 3,000
LS 61,800 UP 2,200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES119500 DN3500
GC Corp 191,000 UP 1,500
GS E&C 40,050 UP 550
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 581,000 DN 9,000
KPIC 156,000 UP 6,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,090 UP 80
SKC 154,000 0
GS Retail 26,900 UP 600
Ottogi 452,500 0
OCI 128,500 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 49,050 UP 350
KorZinc 581,000 UP 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,770 0
MERITZ SECU 6,140 DN 30
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,800 UP 1,100
HtlShilla 77,500 UP 1,900
Hanmi Science 49,100 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 153,500 UP 4,000
MS IND 22,550 UP 150
Hanssem 70,400 UP 1,000
(MORE)
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
(3rd LD) Park Chan-wook wins Best Director, Song Kang-ho gets Best Actor at Cannes
Redback armored vehicle flaunts field maneuverability
'The Roundup' becomes most-watched film in 2022 to date
S. Korea refers to N. Korean military as 'our enemy' in troop education materials