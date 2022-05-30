KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 90,000 UP 400
S-Oil 112,500 UP 2,500
LG Innotek 377,500 UP 6,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 207,000 UP 7,500
HMM 31,950 DN 1,800
HYUNDAI WIA 64,600 UP 700
KumhoPetrochem 159,000 UP 2,000
IS DONGSEO 49,950 UP 2,350
Mobis 206,000 UP 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 53,800 UP 1,500
S-1 72,900 DN 100
ZINUS 61,200 DN 600
Hanchem 266,500 UP 11,500
HyundaiMipoDock 82,700 DN 500
DWS 55,200 DN 1,100
COWAY 71,300 UP 1,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 100,000 UP 1,900
IBK 11,250 0
Handsome 38,850 UP 300
KEPCO 23,300 DN 500
SamsungSecu 39,450 UP 300
KG DONGBU STL 17,000 UP 50
Asiana Airlines 18,950 UP 100
SKTelecom 57,100 DN 100
SNT MOTIV 46,100 UP 1,100
HyundaiElev 34,450 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDS 149,000 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 51,800 UP 500
KUMHOTIRE 4,360 UP 20
Hanon Systems 11,300 UP 250
SK 243,000 UP 5,000
ShinpoongPharm 27,700 0
PanOcean 7,510 DN 570
SAMSUNG CARD 33,700 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 25,850 UP 50
KT 37,700 DN 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL34900 UP1100
LOTTE TOUR 16,300 UP 400
LG Uplus 13,800 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,700 DN 1,100
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
(3rd LD) Park Chan-wook wins Best Director, Song Kang-ho gets Best Actor at Cannes
Redback armored vehicle flaunts field maneuverability
'The Roundup' becomes most-watched film in 2022 to date
S. Korea refers to N. Korean military as 'our enemy' in troop education materials