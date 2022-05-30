KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT&G 84,000 DN 1,200
Doosan Enerbility 20,250 UP 100
Doosanfc 38,300 UP 850
LG Display 17,300 UP 50
Kangwonland 27,800 UP 250
NAVER 281,000 UP 11,000
Kakao 83,900 UP 2,200
NCsoft 456,000 UP 5,000
KIWOOM 95,400 UP 1,500
DSME 21,750 DN 100
HDSINFRA 6,350 UP 70
DWEC 6,510 UP 70
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,400 DN 350
CJ CheilJedang 394,500 UP 1,500
SamsungEng 24,300 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 120,500 UP 3,500
KEPCO KPS 37,300 DN 350
DONGSUH 29,050 UP 1,450
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 206,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,900 UP 350
LGELECTRONICS 106,000 UP 2,500
HANWHA LIFE 2,625 0
Celltrion 157,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,600 UP 1,500
TKG Huchems 24,700 DN 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 174,000 DN 1,500
LGH&H 720,000 UP 7,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,300 UP 1,500
KEPCO E&C 73,200 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 49,500 UP 450
LGCHEM 557,000 UP 7,000
KIH 71,200 UP 800
GS 44,550 DN 100
CJ CGV 28,000 UP 2,100
LIG Nex1 79,300 UP 800
Fila Holdings 30,600 UP 300
AMOREPACIFIC 161,500 UP 5,500
FOOSUNG 23,450 UP 250
SK Innovation 210,000 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 30,500 UP 500
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
(3rd LD) Park Chan-wook wins Best Director, Song Kang-ho gets Best Actor at Cannes
Redback armored vehicle flaunts field maneuverability
'The Roundup' becomes most-watched film in 2022 to date
S. Korea refers to N. Korean military as 'our enemy' in troop education materials