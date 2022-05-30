KT&G 84,000 DN 1,200

Doosan Enerbility 20,250 UP 100

Doosanfc 38,300 UP 850

LG Display 17,300 UP 50

Kangwonland 27,800 UP 250

NAVER 281,000 UP 11,000

Kakao 83,900 UP 2,200

NCsoft 456,000 UP 5,000

KIWOOM 95,400 UP 1,500

DSME 21,750 DN 100

HDSINFRA 6,350 UP 70

DWEC 6,510 UP 70

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,400 DN 350

CJ CheilJedang 394,500 UP 1,500

SamsungEng 24,300 UP 150

SAMSUNG C&T 120,500 UP 3,500

KEPCO KPS 37,300 DN 350

DONGSUH 29,050 UP 1,450

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 206,500 DN 2,000

HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,900 UP 350

LGELECTRONICS 106,000 UP 2,500

HANWHA LIFE 2,625 0

Celltrion 157,000 UP 1,000

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,600 UP 1,500

TKG Huchems 24,700 DN 350

DAEWOONG PHARM 174,000 DN 1,500

LGH&H 720,000 UP 7,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,300 UP 1,500

KEPCO E&C 73,200 0

HANAFINANCIALGR 49,500 UP 450

LGCHEM 557,000 UP 7,000

KIH 71,200 UP 800

GS 44,550 DN 100

CJ CGV 28,000 UP 2,100

LIG Nex1 79,300 UP 800

Fila Holdings 30,600 UP 300

AMOREPACIFIC 161,500 UP 5,500

FOOSUNG 23,450 UP 250

SK Innovation 210,000 DN 1,000

POONGSAN 30,500 UP 500

(MORE)