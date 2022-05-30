Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:41 May 30, 2022

KBFinancialGroup 60,000 UP 200
Hansae 22,400 UP 250
Youngone Corp 46,900 UP 550
CSWIND 54,300 UP 600
GKL 15,050 UP 50
KOLON IND 67,900 UP 3,700
HanmiPharm 312,000 0
Meritz Financial 31,950 DN 800
BNK Financial Group 7,890 UP 50
emart 117,000 UP 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY351 00 UP250
KOLMAR KOREA 41,600 UP 800
PIAM 49,500 UP 1,400
HANJINKAL 56,700 DN 600
DoubleUGames 44,500 UP 1,100
CUCKOO 17,550 UP 400
COSMAX 68,500 UP 1,900
MANDO 53,400 UP 1,400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 843,000 UP 9,000
Doosan Bobcat 37,500 DN 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,800 DN 150
Netmarble 82,000 UP 200
KRAFTON 259,000 UP 10,000
HD HYUNDAI 59,900 UP 600
ORION 95,200 DN 200
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,850 UP 50
BGF Retail 185,500 0
SKCHEM 126,500 UP 1,000
HDC-OP 13,800 UP 100
HYOSUNG TNC 419,000 UP 23,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 521,000 UP 36,500
SKBS 134,500 DN 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 14,950 UP 50
KakaoBank 41,300 UP 50
HYBE 228,000 UP 9,500
SK ie technology 122,000 UP 1,000
LG Energy Solution 439,500 UP 9,000
DL E&C 51,700 UP 800
kakaopay 108,500 UP 4,500
SKSQUARE 47,100 UP 1,100
(END)

