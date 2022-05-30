S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 30, 2022
All News 16:33 May 30, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.131 2.137 -0.6
2-year TB 2.687 2.693 -0.6
3-year TB 2.942 2.947 -0.5
10-year TB 3.211 3.212 -0.1
2-year MSB 2.780 2.778 +0.2
3-year CB (AA-) 3.724 3.728 -0.4
91-day CD 1.960 1.960 0.0
(END)
