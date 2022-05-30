Mass held in Seoul to pray for success of SIGNIS World Congress 2022
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- With less than three months left before the opening of the SIGNIS World Congress 2022, a Mass has been held in Seoul to pray for the success of the gathering of Catholic journalists and communicators from across the world, organizers said Monday.
The Mass took place at Myeongdong Cathedral in central Seoul on Friday, led by Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick, the archbishop of Seoul, along with four diocesan priests who work in the communications ministry of the Archdiocese of Seoul.
"Media is a precious gift from God, and I believe that all communicators are people who have been called by God for special purposes. I urge you to go to work with a prayerful heart so that you can find comfort and grace in the presence of the Lord. And I hope that all of you will do your best so that media can lead our society in the direction of more pro-social values," Chung said during the Mass.
The event was also meant to celebrate the recent integration of South Korea's three Catholic journalists organizations -- The Catholic Journalists Council of Korea, Korea Catholic journalists and Publishers Association, and SIGNIS Korea -- to the Korea Catholic Communicators Association, or SIGNIS Korea, the organizers said.
The SIGNIS World Conference 2022 will be held at Seoul's Sogang University from Aug. 15-19 with the theme of "Peace in the Digital World."
The upcoming congress will be mainly held in person but also will be streamed live on YouTube for international viewers, according to the organizers.
The World Catholic Association for Communication, also known as SIGNIS, was established in 2001 as a Vatican-authorized non-profit organization of Catholic journalists and communicators of the world. It now has more than 100 member organizations under its wing.
(END)
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
(3rd LD) Park Chan-wook wins Best Director, Song Kang-ho gets Best Actor at Cannes
-
Redback armored vehicle flaunts field maneuverability
-
'The Roundup' becomes most-watched film in 2022 to date
-
S. Korea refers to N. Korean military as 'our enemy' in troop education materials