Yoon congratulates S. Korean archbishop on cardinal appointment
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol called South Korean Archbishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik on Monday to congratulate him on his appointment as cardinal, the presidential office said.
The phone call came a day after Pope Francis announced his selection of 21 new cardinals, including You, for appointment in August.
"Together with the people, I sincerely congratulate you," Yoon said, according to his office. "I am happy and grateful, not only as the president, but as a citizen, that the warm light you shone upon the hearts of the people of the world and your efforts for world peace appear to have borne fruit."
Yoon said it is particularly remarkable that You is the first South Korean to be appointed to a secretary position at the Vatican and then a cardinal, saying the appointments demonstrated the elevated status of the South Korean Catholic Church.
He also wished the archbishop God's continued guidance on his new journey as cardinal and asked that he "be a light to the poor and neglected, and play a large role for the Catholic Church of the Republic of Korea and the world."
You, 70, has been serving as Prefect for the Congregation for Clergy overseeing matters regarding priests and deacons since June 2021. He will be the fourth South Korean to receive the cardinal red hat.
He told the president that he received news of the appointment while on a work trip to Croatia and credited the South Korean Catholic Church, which was "built on martyrs' blood," and South Korea's status in the world.
He relayed Pope Francis' congratulations on Yoon's inauguration as president, and Yoon expressed his thanks, the presidential office said.
