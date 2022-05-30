S. Korean, Polish defense chiefs discuss arms industry cooperation, regional security
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and Poland held talks in Seoul on Monday to discuss arms industry cooperation and regional security, the defense ministry here said.
The meeting between Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and his Polish counterpart, Mariusz Blaszczak, came as the two countries seek to reinforce defense cooperation amid military tensions caused by North Korea's recent missile provocations and Russia's war in Ukraine.
The two agreed to work together to strengthen "practical" defense industry cooperation as they shared the view that such collaboration would help contribute to enhancing their "common interests," according to the ministry.
Lee expressed his gratitude for Poland's support for efforts to foster a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula and asked his country to continue such backing, the ministry said.
Blaszczak said in turn that his country will continue to provide "all possible support" for peace on the peninsula.
