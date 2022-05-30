Yoon to award Son Heung-min with the highest national honor for sports
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will award Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean forward Son Heung-min an order of merit for his achievement in sports, Yoon's office said Monday, after Son became the first Asian player to win the scoring title in the Premier League.
Son will be decorated with a Cheongnyong Medal, the highest medal out of five that are awarded to a person for sports achievements or contribution to promoting national sports.
The decision was made last Thursday during the first Cabinet meeting presided over by Yoon, an official from the presidential office said.
Yoon will be presenting the award himself, the official added. Such awards are usually bestowed by the culture minister.
Son scored twice in Tottenham's 5-0 rout of Norwich City at Carrow Road in Norwich, England, on May 22 (local time), and finished the 2021-2022 season with a career-high 23 goals. He shared the Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.
Yoon congratulated Son in a Facebook post for his devotion and hard work, saying that the title is "not only a personal honor but a joyous occasion to be celebrated by the entire Asian football community."
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
(3rd LD) Park Chan-wook wins Best Director, Song Kang-ho gets Best Actor at Cannes
-
'The Roundup' becomes most-watched film in 2022 to date
-
S. Korea refers to N. Korean military as 'our enemy' in troop education materials
-
Redback armored vehicle flaunts field maneuverability