N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases below 100,000
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected coronavirus cases dropped below 100,000 with no new deaths reported, its state media said Tuesday.
More than 96,020 people showed symptoms of fever with no deaths being reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
The total number of fever cases since late April came to more than 3.64 million as of 6 p.m. Monday, of which more than 3.46 million have recovered and at least 182,940 are being treated, it added. The death toll stood at 70.
The country's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15.
On May 12, North Korea reported its first COVID-19 case after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years.
