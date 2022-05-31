Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:55 May 31, 2022

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 31.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't announces eased property holding taxes (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gimpo airport relocation pledge emerges as hot issue in local elections (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon vows to scrap 'difficult and complex' regulations (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't determined to cut property holding taxes, to contain inflation (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to scrap regulations that restrict companies' business activities (Segye Times)
-- Gov't to tame inflation by cutting import tariffs, property holding taxes (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't to tame inflation by cutting import tariffs, property holding taxes (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't plans to cut property holding taxes means tax reduction for wealthy people (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't to cut import tariffs to tame surging inflation (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't to cut import tariffs to tame surging inflation (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to scrap regulations that restrict companies' business activities (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- 10 cost-of-living initiatives are proposed (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea to lift tariff on food imports, help first-time homebuyers get loans (Korea Herald)
-- Korea, Japan CEOs vow to restore economic ties (Korea Times)
(END)

