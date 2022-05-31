Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 May 31, 2022

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/15 Cloudy 0

Incheon 22/15 Cloudy 0

Suwon 26/13 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 28/14 Sunny 0

Daejeon 28/13 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 27/12 Sunny 0

Gangneung 28/18 Sunny 0

Jeonju 27/13 Sunny 0

Gwangju 29/14 Sunny 0

Jeju 26/16 Sunny 0

Daegu 30/16 Sunny 0

Busan 27/18 Sunny 0

(END)

