S. Korea to mass-produce new command post vehicle
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will start mass-producing a newly developed command post vehicle later this year under a project to deploy it to the military next year, the state arms procurement agency said Tuesday.
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) signed a 55.3 billion won (US$44.57 million) contract with the local manufacturer, Hyundai Rotem Co., last Wednesday for the first production of the vehicle.
Hyundai Rotem Co. had led the development of the vehicle from 2017-20, using mostly local component parts. The vehicle is to be supplied to battalion- or higher-level units of the Army and Marine Corps.
The vehicle will replace makeshift tent-type command posts for front-line units and is equipped with devices to defend against an enemy's chemical, biological and radiological attacks, according to DAPA.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
S. Korea captain Son Heung-min calls for fearless approach vs. Brazil
-
Top N. Korean diplomat affirms 'full support' for China's global security proposal
-
Yoon calls for firm response to N.K. provocations
-
Yoon to award Son Heung-min with the highest national honor for sports