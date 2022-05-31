Rights watchdog urges swift resolution of prison overcrowding
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday urged the justice ministry to take swift measures to relieve overcrowding in prison cells.
The recommendation follows a petition by an inmate of an unidentified detention center, who complained his time at an overcrowded prison cell infringed upon his human rights.
The commission's subsequent probe showed the inmate spent 47 days of his 71-day detention in a cell where the living space per prisoner was 1.9 square meters and another 11 days in a cell whose living space per person stood at 1.52 square meters.
The minimum standard for personal living space for a single-occupancy cell, set by the justice ministry, is 2.58 square meters.
"The detention facility failed to provide the minimum space needed for basic human living conditions as general male adult inmates had to take caution not to bump into other inmates even when they were sleeping," the commission noted.
Putting an inmate into a cell more densely populated than the justice ministry standards violates the inmate's rights to maintain human dignity and pursue happiness, as well as personal liberty, the commission added.
The recommendation is the latest in a series of similar calls the rights watchdog has made over the prison overcrowding issue.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
S. Korea captain Son Heung-min calls for fearless approach vs. Brazil
-
Top N. Korean diplomat affirms 'full support' for China's global security proposal
-
Yoon to award Son Heung-min with the highest national honor for sports
-
Yoon calls for firm response to N.K. provocations