DP interim chief apologizes over ageist remarks
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- An interim chief of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) apologized Tuesday for making ageist remarks against a local election candidate of the ruling People Power Party (PPP).
Rep. Yoon Ho-jung made the remark Monday, saying actor Song Ki-yoon, the PPP's candidate for the head of Jeungpyeong County in the central North Chungcheong Province, "will have a hard time learning new stuff, because he is over 70 years old."
"I hope he continues to do what he has been doing until now," Yoon said of Song.
After his remarks sparked criticism of ageism, Yoon apologized to Song during a radio interview with KBS on Tuesday morning.
The PPP, however, urged Yoon to issue a public apology, saying he expressed discrimination and prejudice.
"Age is just a number. I believe Yoon said something a politician should not say," the PPP's floor leader, Kweon Seong-dong, told reporters.
"The problem is Yoon's fundamental perception that belittles all new challenges and dreams of people in their 70s or above," Rep. Yang Kum-hee, the spokesperson for the PPP's election committee, said.
