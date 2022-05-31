Convenience store chain CU to add 9 international payment methods
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- CU, South Korea's second-largest convenience store chain by revenue, said Tuesday it will add nine payment options, mostly from Southeast Asian countries, in the latest move to boost the convenience of foreign tourists.
The new payment options, which are set to begin next month, include Hong Kong's AlipayHK, the Philippines' GCash, Malaysia's Touch'n Go, Indonesia's digital wallet Dana and Thailand's TrueMoney.
Currently, CU accepts three international payment options -- China's Alipay, Wechat Pay and UnionPay.
The expansion in payment options comes as South Korea expects a rise in foreign tourists as the country is gradually moving toward pre-pandemic normalcy.
CU said its stores are seeing the number of foreign customers gradually recover to pre-pandemic levels, with total transactions made on international payment services at its stores rising 13.1 percent on-year in the January-March period.
In early May, South Korea lifted the outdoor mask mandate, except for at large gatherings of 50 people or more, as it is moving to return to normalcy.
Starting in June, inbound travelers will only have to undergo one PCR test within three days of arrival. Currently, they must take a PCR test within 24 hours of entry, as well as a rapid antigen test on the sixth or seventh day.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
Yoon to award Son Heung-min with the highest national honor for sports
-
S. Korea captain Son Heung-min calls for fearless approach vs. Brazil
-
Top N. Korean diplomat affirms 'full support' for China's global security proposal
-
N. Korea's food shortages estimated at 860,000 tons: CIA data