Overseas card spending down in Q1 amid less traveling, won's fall
SEOUL -- South Koreans' overseas card spending shrank 10.4 percent in the first quarter as people cut down on traveling amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections and the local currency's fall discouraging online shopping, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The amount of money spent overseas by South Koreans with cards, including credit and debit cards, came to US$3.06 billion in the January-March period, compared with $3.42 billion a quarter earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
-----------------
Mortgage rates rise to highest in over 9 yrs amid BOK's monetary tightening
SEOUL -- South Korean banks' mortgage rates rose to the highest level in more than nine years in April as borrowing costs are on the rise amid the central bank's push for monetary tightening to bring inflation down, central bank data showed Tuesday.
Rates on mortgage loans extended by local banks stood at 3.9 percent per annum on average in April, up 0.06 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
-----------------
Constitutional Court dismisses Kaesong firm's lawsuit against suspension
SEOUL -- The Constitutional Court ruled Tuesday the state does not have to enact laws to compensate businesses that operated in the now-shuttered Kaesong industrial zone in North Korea.
The court dismissed a lawsuit one of the Kaesong companies filed against the government, claiming it breached its constitutional duty to legislate laws to provide compensation for property rights violations.
-----------------
Cabinet approves ordinances to establish personnel vetting team under justice ministry
SEOUL -- The Cabinet on Tuesday approved two revised ordinances to set up a personnel vetting unit under the justice ministry, allowing the ministry to take over the role of checking the qualifications of senior position candidates from the presidential office.
The approval, made in a Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, paved the way for the ministry to launch the "personnel information management team" as early as June 7.
-----------------
Lead manager to receive bids for SsangYong by June 24
SEOUL -- SsangYong Motor Co. said Tuesday its lead manager will receive bids from interested companies by late June in a new auction to find a new investor in the financially troubled carmaker.
EY Hanyoung, an accounting firm, will put a notice for the auction on June 2, receive letters of interest from interested parties by June 9 and receive bids by 3 p.m. on June 24, SsangYong Motor said.
-----------------
Rival parties make last-ditch appeals for support on eve of local elections
SEOUL -- The rival parties made last-ditch efforts Tuesday to woo undecided voters on the eve of nationwide local elections amid expectations the results will boost or weaken the mandate of the new government of President Yoon Suk-yeol.
Up for grabs in Wednesday's elections are 17 metropolitan mayors and provincial governors, 226 lower-level council heads, as well as 779 seats in provincial and metropolitan councils, and 2,602 in lower-level local councils.
-----------------
Gov't dividend income soars 70.5 pct this year
SEOUL -- The South Korean government's dividend income from its stakes in public companies jumped 70.5 percent this year from the previous year as their earnings improved amid the economic recovery, the finance ministry said Tuesday.
Dividend payments by 19 state-run companies to the government amounted to 2.45 trillion won (US$1.98 billion) this year, up 1.01 trillion won from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
-----------------
LG Chem to set up joint venture with Huayou Cobalt for battery materials supply
SEOUL -- LG Chem Ltd., a leading South Korean chemical manufacturer, said Tuesday it will set up a joint venture with a Chinese miner in a bid to strengthen its supply of raw materials for electric vehicle batteries.
LG Chem said it will turn its subsidiary, located in the southern South Korean industrial city of Gumi, into the joint venture with Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co., with the investment of 500 billion won (US$434.8 million) planned for 2025.
-----------------
S. Korea's military team to leave for Hawaii to join U.S.-led RIMPAC exercise
SEOUL -- A South Korean fleet of warships, maritime aircraft and around 1,000 troops is set to depart for Hawaii on Tuesday to participate in a U.S.-led multinational maritime exercise set to begin late next month, the Navy said.
Led by Rear Adm. An Sang-min, the fleet will leave a naval base on the southern resort island of Jeju to join the biennial Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) scheduled to run from June 29 through Aug. 4.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffers falls in production, consumption, investment in April
SEOUL -- South Korea's industrial output, consumption and investment declined together for the first time in over two years in April in the latest sign that economic recovery momentum remains fragile, data showed Tuesday.
Industrial production fell 0.7 percent in April from the previous month, compared with a 1.6 percent on-month rise in March, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
Compared with a year earlier, industrial output grew 4.5 percent.
