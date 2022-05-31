Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea asserts need for nuclear deterrence, citing war-torn countries 'tricked' by U.S.

All News 15:14 May 31, 2022

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Tuesday said it has learned its lesson from countries that were lured into surrendering their war deterrence by the United States, as Pyongyang has long sought to justify its own nuclear development as being intended for self-defense.

The North made the claim in a book covering the military and diplomatic achievements of its leader Kim Jong-un in the past decade, published by the Pyongyang Publishing House. The book was released on Uriminzokkiri, a North Korean propaganda website.

"The invasion tactic of the U.S. is to force (a country) to surrender its self-defensive capabilities," it said. "The U.S. has relentlessly laid out sugarcoated words, saying that it will help the country to prosper if it gives up its military buildup and takes a different path."

The book also said the North has learned its lessons from other countries, including the 2011 military intervention in Libya, which leaves them with no choice but to resort to war deterrence.

It then introduced leader Kim's accomplishments in summit meetings with China, Russia and the U.S. In particular, the book praised Kim for "not giving in a single step" to protect the sovereignty and rights of his country at the Hanoi summit in 2019, though his meeting with former President Donald Trump ended without any agreement.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump hold talks at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi on Feb. 28, 2019, in this file photo carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the following day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

