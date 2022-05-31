Nat'l football team rookie thanks K-pop star fiancee for support
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- For South Korean defender Cho Yu-min, it had long been a dream to make the men's senior national football team.
That dream came true last week, when he was called up for South Korea's four friendly matches scheduled for June. And Cho, 25, has one particular person to thank for that -- his fiancee and K-pop star Soyeon, formerly of the girl group T-ara.
The two will tie the knot in November this year, but they have been living together since March. In an online interview from the National Football Center (NFC) in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, on Tuesday, Cho said Soyeon deserves all the credit in the world.
"She has made me the player that I am today. She has been so supportive in everything I do," Cho said. "She has allowed me to concentrate on my football career. I've been able to improve as a player because of her support, and that is why I am here with the national team."
Cho said whenever he was about to give up on his dreams of one day playing for the country, Soyeon was by his side to offer words of encouragement. And when Cho got the word last week that he'd made the team, Soyeon even shed tears of joy for her future husband.
"I've been a loyal partner for her all along, and I am going to stay that way," Cho said with a smile.
Cho had previously played for South Korea's under-23 national team and was a member of the gold medal-winning team at the 2018 Asian Games. He has been reunited with a few teammates from that squad, including the current senior squad captain Son Heung-min and striker Hwang Ui-jo.
"It was great to see some familiar faces," Cho said of the start of training camp Monday at the NFC. "We have so many talented players here. Even though we've only had two days of training, I am already learning so much from them."
Cho, who plies his club trade for Daejeon Hana Citizen, is the only player on the current national team from the second-tier K League 2. He said he may not be the fastest or the most skilled defender for head coach Paulo Bento, but he said he prides himself on being a quick study.
"I think I can pick up on the national team's style of play quickly and make adjustments as necessary," Cho said. "And once I have the opportunity to take the field, I will give everything I have."
Cho leads all K League 2 defenders with five goals in 14 matches this season, and four of them have come via headers. Cho's heading ability could be a weapon for South Korea in set pieces, though Cho himself said: "I am going to have to get into a match first. And I know I must earn that opportunity.
"Just being here and trying to make my (senior) international debut is a meaningful experience in and of itself," Cho said. "I am going to try my best every moment and make sure I leave here with no regrets."
South Korea will kick off the busy month of June by hosting Brazil in Seoul on Thursday. They will then play Chile next Monday, Paraguay on June 10 and Egypt on June 14.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
