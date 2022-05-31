HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,370 DN 90

DB INSURANCE 65,000 DN 200

SLCORP 31,250 UP 650

Yuhan 60,400 UP 200

POSCO Holdings 289,000 DN 5,000

SamsungElec 67,400 DN 300

NHIS 10,800 UP 100

DongwonInd 237,500 0

SK Discovery 40,250 UP 1,000

LS 66,000 UP 4,200

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES119000 DN500

GC Corp 192,000 UP 1,000

GS E&C 39,800 DN 250

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 575,000 DN 6,000

KPIC 156,000 0

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,160 UP 70

SKC 161,000 UP 7,000

GS Retail 26,950 UP 50

SamsungF&MIns 199,000 0

HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,300 DN 250

Kogas 44,350 UP 650

SK hynix 108,000 UP 1,000

Youngpoong 674,000 DN 15,000

HyundaiEng&Const 43,300 UP 850

CUCKOO HOMESYS 32,100 0

HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,250 DN 200

KIA CORP. 85,700 UP 2,100

TaihanElecWire 2,230 UP 70

Hyundai M&F INS 31,400 0

DB HiTek 68,700 DN 1,200

CJ 85,400 UP 1,200

Hanwha 28,900 UP 350

DongkukStlMill 17,800 DN 150

LX INT 38,050 UP 50

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 81,400 DN 2,400

ShinhanGroup 43,050 DN 150

CJ LOGISTICS 129,500 0

DOOSAN 84,700 UP 700

DL 70,200 UP 800

HITEJINRO 35,650 DN 550

