KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,370 DN 90
DB INSURANCE 65,000 DN 200
SLCORP 31,250 UP 650
Yuhan 60,400 UP 200
POSCO Holdings 289,000 DN 5,000
SamsungElec 67,400 DN 300
NHIS 10,800 UP 100
DongwonInd 237,500 0
SK Discovery 40,250 UP 1,000
LS 66,000 UP 4,200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES119000 DN500
GC Corp 192,000 UP 1,000
GS E&C 39,800 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 575,000 DN 6,000
KPIC 156,000 0
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,160 UP 70
SKC 161,000 UP 7,000
GS Retail 26,950 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 199,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,300 DN 250
Kogas 44,350 UP 650
SK hynix 108,000 UP 1,000
Youngpoong 674,000 DN 15,000
HyundaiEng&Const 43,300 UP 850
CUCKOO HOMESYS 32,100 0
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,250 DN 200
KIA CORP. 85,700 UP 2,100
TaihanElecWire 2,230 UP 70
Hyundai M&F INS 31,400 0
DB HiTek 68,700 DN 1,200
CJ 85,400 UP 1,200
Hanwha 28,900 UP 350
DongkukStlMill 17,800 DN 150
LX INT 38,050 UP 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 81,400 DN 2,400
ShinhanGroup 43,050 DN 150
CJ LOGISTICS 129,500 0
DOOSAN 84,700 UP 700
DL 70,200 UP 800
HITEJINRO 35,650 DN 550
