KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Daesang 22,500 DN 200
SKNetworks 4,705 UP 20
ORION Holdings 14,300 DN 100
NEXENTIRE 6,270 DN 10
CHONGKUNDANG 92,800 DN 500
KCC 349,000 DN 6,000
SKBP 86,700 DN 1,200
AmoreG 46,050 UP 950
HyundaiMtr 189,500 UP 2,000
BukwangPharm 10,700 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 89,900 UP 6,200
Daewoong 28,900 DN 700
TaekwangInd 971,000 DN 12,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,810 UP 10
KAL 29,050 DN 350
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,205 DN 15
LG Corp. 80,200 DN 1,700
POSCO CHEMICAL 130,500 DN 1,500
Boryung 12,100 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 83,900 UP 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,250 DN 50
Shinsegae 253,500 DN 500
Nongshim 276,000 DN 500
SGBC 62,500 DN 700
Hyosung 84,300 DN 900
LOTTE 35,100 DN 50
GCH Corp 21,850 UP 200
LotteChilsung 195,500 0
KorZinc 595,000 UP 14,000
ShinpoongPharm 29,150 UP 1,450
MERITZ SECU 6,090 DN 50
HtlShilla 78,000 UP 500
Hanmi Science 49,000 DN 100
SamsungHvyInd 5,930 UP 160
SamsungElecMech 154,500 UP 1,000
Ottogi 443,000 DN 9,500
KSOE 91,400 UP 1,400
OCI 129,000 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 39,050 UP 2,250
MS IND 23,700 UP 1,150
(MORE)
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
Yoon to award Son Heung-min with the highest national honor for sports
S. Korea captain Son Heung-min calls for fearless approach vs. Brazil
Top N. Korean diplomat affirms 'full support' for China's global security proposal
N. Korea's food shortages estimated at 860,000 tons: CIA data