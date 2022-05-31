KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanssem 72,900 UP 2,500
LS ELECTRIC 51,200 UP 2,150
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 204,500 DN 2,500
HyundaiMipoDock 83,800 UP 1,100
HMM 32,450 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 66,400 UP 1,800
KumhoPetrochem 160,000 UP 1,000
IS DONGSEO 49,600 DN 350
LG Innotek 385,000 UP 7,500
S-Oil 116,000 UP 3,500
Mobis 218,500 UP 12,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 53,900 UP 100
S-1 72,000 DN 900
ZINUS 59,800 DN 1,400
Hanchem 265,500 DN 1,000
DWS 55,000 DN 200
KEPCO 23,350 UP 50
SamsungSecu 39,650 UP 200
KG DONGBU STL 17,150 UP 150
SKTelecom 57,100 0
SNT MOTIV 47,000 UP 900
HyundaiElev 34,450 0
SAMSUNG SDS 148,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 52,500 UP 700
KUMHOTIRE 4,290 DN 70
Hanon Systems 11,450 UP 150
SK 248,000 UP 5,000
Handsome 38,450 DN 400
Asiana Airlines 18,800 DN 150
COWAY 71,500 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 101,500 UP 1,500
IBK 11,250 0
DONGSUH 27,500 DN 1,550
SamsungEng 24,550 UP 250
SAMSUNG C&T 121,000 UP 500
PanOcean 7,600 UP 90
SAMSUNG CARD 34,050 UP 350
CheilWorldwide 26,000 UP 150
KT 37,900 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL34650 DN250
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
Yoon to award Son Heung-min with the highest national honor for sports
S. Korea captain Son Heung-min calls for fearless approach vs. Brazil
Top N. Korean diplomat affirms 'full support' for China's global security proposal
N. Korea's food shortages estimated at 860,000 tons: CIA data