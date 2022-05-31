KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 16,500 UP 200
LG Uplus 13,850 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,100 DN 600
KT&G 85,000 UP 1,000
Doosan Enerbility 20,750 UP 500
Doosanfc 39,000 UP 700
LG Display 17,350 UP 50
Kangwonland 28,100 UP 300
NAVER 288,000 UP 7,000
Kakao 85,000 UP 1,100
NCsoft 455,000 DN 1,000
KIWOOM 95,400 0
DSME 22,050 UP 300
HDSINFRA 6,400 UP 50
DWEC 6,550 UP 40
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,650 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 393,500 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 37,550 UP 250
LGH&H 734,000 UP 14,000
LGCHEM 585,000 UP 28,000
KEPCO E&C 74,000 UP 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,000 DN 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,350 UP 450
LGELECTRONICS 105,000 DN 1,000
Celltrion 160,500 UP 3,500
TKG Huchems 25,000 UP 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 172,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,000 DN 300
KIH 71,600 UP 400
GS 45,400 UP 850
CJ CGV 27,650 DN 350
LIG Nex1 79,200 DN 100
Fila Holdings 31,700 UP 1,100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 212,000 UP 5,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 49,500 0
HANWHA LIFE 2,630 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 163,500 UP 2,000
FOOSUNG 23,300 DN 150
SK Innovation 215,500 UP 5,500
POONGSAN 30,500 0
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
Yoon to award Son Heung-min with the highest national honor for sports
S. Korea captain Son Heung-min calls for fearless approach vs. Brazil
Top N. Korean diplomat affirms 'full support' for China's global security proposal
N. Korea's food shortages estimated at 860,000 tons: CIA data