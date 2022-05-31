LOTTE TOUR 16,500 UP 200

LG Uplus 13,850 UP 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 68,100 DN 600

KT&G 85,000 UP 1,000

Doosan Enerbility 20,750 UP 500

Doosanfc 39,000 UP 700

LG Display 17,350 UP 50

Kangwonland 28,100 UP 300

NAVER 288,000 UP 7,000

Kakao 85,000 UP 1,100

NCsoft 455,000 DN 1,000

KIWOOM 95,400 0

DSME 22,050 UP 300

HDSINFRA 6,400 UP 50

DWEC 6,550 UP 40

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,650 UP 250

CJ CheilJedang 393,500 DN 1,000

KEPCO KPS 37,550 UP 250

LGH&H 734,000 UP 14,000

LGCHEM 585,000 UP 28,000

KEPCO E&C 74,000 UP 800

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,000 DN 600

HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,350 UP 450

LGELECTRONICS 105,000 DN 1,000

Celltrion 160,500 UP 3,500

TKG Huchems 25,000 UP 300

DAEWOONG PHARM 172,000 DN 2,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,000 DN 300

KIH 71,600 UP 400

GS 45,400 UP 850

CJ CGV 27,650 DN 350

LIG Nex1 79,200 DN 100

Fila Holdings 31,700 UP 1,100

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 212,000 UP 5,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 49,500 0

HANWHA LIFE 2,630 UP 5

AMOREPACIFIC 163,500 UP 2,000

FOOSUNG 23,300 DN 150

SK Innovation 215,500 UP 5,500

POONGSAN 30,500 0

(MORE)