KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 60,400 UP 400
Hansae 21,850 DN 550
Youngone Corp 46,500 DN 400
GKL 15,000 DN 50
KOLON IND 68,500 UP 600
HanmiPharm 309,500 DN 2,500
Meritz Financial 32,700 UP 750
BNK Financial Group 7,890 0
emart 116,000 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY356 50 UP550
KOLMAR KOREA 41,750 UP 150
PIAM 50,000 UP 500
HANJINKAL 56,400 DN 300
DoubleUGames 43,950 DN 550
CUCKOO 17,900 UP 350
COSMAX 69,900 UP 1,400
MANDO 54,800 UP 1,400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 847,000 UP 4,000
Doosan Bobcat 38,000 UP 500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,800 0
Netmarble 83,500 UP 1,500
KRAFTON 259,500 UP 500
HD HYUNDAI 62,500 UP 2,600
ORION 97,400 UP 2,200
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,850 0
BGF Retail 183,500 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 129,000 UP 2,500
HDC-OP 13,850 UP 50
HYOSUNG TNC 429,000 UP 10,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 520,000 DN 1,000
SKBS 135,500 UP 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 14,900 DN 50
CSWIND 57,200 UP 2,900
KakaoBank 40,650 DN 650
HYBE 231,000 UP 3,000
SK ie technology 126,000 UP 4,000
LG Energy Solution 444,000 UP 4,500
DL E&C 52,300 UP 600
kakaopay 105,500 DN 3,000
SKSQUARE 47,300 UP 200
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
Yoon to award Son Heung-min with the highest national honor for sports
S. Korea captain Son Heung-min calls for fearless approach vs. Brazil
Top N. Korean diplomat affirms 'full support' for China's global security proposal
N. Korea's food shortages estimated at 860,000 tons: CIA data