KBFinancialGroup 60,400 UP 400

Hansae 21,850 DN 550

Youngone Corp 46,500 DN 400

GKL 15,000 DN 50

KOLON IND 68,500 UP 600

HanmiPharm 309,500 DN 2,500

Meritz Financial 32,700 UP 750

BNK Financial Group 7,890 0

emart 116,000 DN 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY356 50 UP550

KOLMAR KOREA 41,750 UP 150

PIAM 50,000 UP 500

HANJINKAL 56,400 DN 300

DoubleUGames 43,950 DN 550

CUCKOO 17,900 UP 350

COSMAX 69,900 UP 1,400

MANDO 54,800 UP 1,400

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 847,000 UP 4,000

Doosan Bobcat 38,000 UP 500

H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,800 0

Netmarble 83,500 UP 1,500

KRAFTON 259,500 UP 500

HD HYUNDAI 62,500 UP 2,600

ORION 97,400 UP 2,200

HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,850 0

BGF Retail 183,500 DN 2,000

SKCHEM 129,000 UP 2,500

HDC-OP 13,850 UP 50

HYOSUNG TNC 429,000 UP 10,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 520,000 DN 1,000

SKBS 135,500 UP 1,000

WooriFinancialGroup 14,900 DN 50

CSWIND 57,200 UP 2,900

KakaoBank 40,650 DN 650

HYBE 231,000 UP 3,000

SK ie technology 126,000 UP 4,000

LG Energy Solution 444,000 UP 4,500

DL E&C 52,300 UP 600

kakaopay 105,500 DN 3,000

SKSQUARE 47,300 UP 200

(END)