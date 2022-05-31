DP cries foul over campaign video using Yoon's digital avatar
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party claimed Tuesday that a digital avatar of President Yoon Suk-yeol has been used to campaign for a local election candidate of the ruling People Power Party, warning it could constitute a violation of political neutrality that could even warrant impeachment.
Park Ji-hyun, an interim chief of the DP, made the claim, taking issue with a campaign video of a PPP candidate in the southern county of Namhae in which an avatar of Yoon appeared to give an endorsement speech for the ruling party candidate.
She said the candidate should be criminally punished if he used the AI avatar without Yoon's consent.
"If Yoon had consented to or connived to produce the video, it is a clear violation of president's obligation to keep political neutrality in national elections. This is a serious issue that could warrant even impeachment," Park said.
In South Korea, public officials are required by law to maintain political impartiality in elections.
The DP chief called upon the prosecution, police and the National Election Commission to launch an investigation into the case and uncover the truth before Wednesday's elections.
PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok disavowed the party's involvement, saying the video appeared to have been fabricated by an unidentified person using past video clips of Yoon's virtual avatar used in March's presidential campaign.
