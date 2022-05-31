Hanwha Eagles release pitcher Ryan Carpenter
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball club Hanwha Eagles announced Tuesday they have parted ways with pitcher Ryan Carpenter.
The Eagles said they asked the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) to place the American left-hander on waivers. The Eagles added that they are currently negotiating a deal with Carpenter's replacement.
Slowed by elbow issues, Carpenter has pitched in just four games this season, going 0-1 with a 2.50 ERA.
He was deactivated after three games in April. He returned to the mound last Wednesday but went only three innings before hitting the sidelines again.
In his first KBO season in 2021, Carpenter was 5-12 with a 3.97 ERA. He led the Eagles' rotation with 31 starts and 170 innings last year but he only gave the team 18 innings in 2022.
The Eagles' other foreign pitcher, Nick Kingham, was sidelined with a right forearm injury after three starts. He last pitched on April 16.
KBO clubs can each sign up to three foreign players, but no more than two pitchers.
Carpenter is the fourth foreign player to be cut this season in the KBO, joining outfielder Henry Ramos and starter William Cuevas for the KT Wiz, and infielder Rio Ruiz for the LG Twins.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
Yoon to award Son Heung-min with the highest national honor for sports
-
S. Korea captain Son Heung-min calls for fearless approach vs. Brazil
-
Top N. Korean diplomat affirms 'full support' for China's global security proposal
-
N. Korea's food shortages estimated at 860,000 tons: CIA data