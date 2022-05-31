S. Korean Bond Yields on May 31, 2022
All News 16:43 May 31, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.163 2.131 +3.2
2-year TB 2.778 2.687 +9.1
3-year TB 3.027 2.942 +8.5
10-year TB 3.326 3.211 +11.5
2-year MSB 2.854 2.780 +7.4
3-year CB (AA-) 3.807 3.724 +8.3
91-day CD 1.960 1.960 0.0
(END)
