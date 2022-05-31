Civic groups, foreign envoys stage joint campaign against N. Korea over 'enforced disappearance' of persons

In the declaration, the organizations expressed their "deep concern that the DPRK government has engaged in the systematic abduction, denial of repatriation and subsequent enforced disappearance of persons from other countries as a matter of state policy and creates large numbers of victims related to the Republic of Korea including South Korean abductees, prisoners of war and ethnic Korean displaced from Japan under the paradise on earth operation." The DPRK is the acronym for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.