Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 819 more COVID-19 cases

All News 16:53 May 31, 2022

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 819 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 160,497, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 561 from the Army, 99 from the Air Force, 79 from the Marine Corps, 43 from the Navy and 37 from units under the direct control of the ministry.

Currently, 4,061 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo, taken May 1, 2022, shows a service member boarding a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#military coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!