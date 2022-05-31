Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Air Busan to raise 200 bln won via stock offering

All News 18:13 May 31, 2022

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- Air Busan Co.on Tuesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 200.1 billion won(US$161.7 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 43.5 million common shares at a price of 4,600 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
