(LEAD) BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality
(ATTN: UPDATES with remarks from White House spokesperson, additional information in last 5 paras)
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean supergroup BTS highlighted the need to respect one another as they made their first visit to the White House on Tuesday for a rare meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.
The group also joined White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a daily press briefing before meeting with the U.S. president.
"It is a great honor to be invited to the White House today to discuss the important issues of anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and diversity," group member RM said in the press briefing.
RM and six other members of the boy band arrived here earlier in the week. The White House has said the president and BTS members will discuss "Asian inclusion and representation," as well as using BTS' platform as youth ambassador to "spread a message of hope and positivity across the world."
Group member Jimin said the group was "devastated" by the recent surge in hate crimes in the U.S.
"To put a stop on this and support the cause, we would like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again," he said through an interpreter.
Suga stressed the need to embrace differences, saying, "It's not wrong to be different."
"Equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences," he said, also through an interpreter.
Another group member, V, also called on people to respect each other.
"Everyone has their own history. We hope today is one step forward to respecting and understanding each and every one as a valuable person," he said.
The group members exited the briefing room without taking any questions, while some journalists cheered and shouted their group name.
The rare visit by a South Korean band to the White House was met with fervor, with hundreds of BTS fans gathered outside of the White House.
The White House briefing room was also packed with what many White House correspondents said was the largest number of journalists seen in many months, if not years.
The White House spokesperson said the group's conversation with the president will likely be kept private, but insisted their visit to the White House itself will send a strong message across the country.
"You have heard from them directly about how important it was for them to use their platform to be here and to talk about issues that matter to them, in particular, the anti-Asian hate that we have seen across this country these past few years," said Jean-Pierre.
"And so this was an important moment for them. They were thrilled to come out and make sure that you heard directly from them why they were here," she added.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
First lady Kim plans to pay visit to wife of late ex-President Roh
-
U.N. Security Council fails to pass N. Korea resolution due to opposition by China, Russia
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
Polls show tight race for Gyeonggi governorship as early voting opens
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
Yoon to award Son Heung-min with the highest national honor for sports
-
N. Korea's food shortages estimated at 860,000 tons: CIA data
-
N. Korea asserts need for nuclear deterrence, citing war-torn countries 'tricked' by U.S.
-
Gov't to expand face-to-face treatment for COVID-19 patients