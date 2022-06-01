(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 1)

Another downside risk is the U.S.' big step to raise its key interest rate to tame soaring inflation. The Bank of Korea (BOK) raised its policy rate by 0.25 percentage points to 1.75 percent last week as part of efforts to bring runaway inflation in check. It was the fifth rate hike since last August. Consumer prices surged 4.8 percent in April, hitting the highest level seen in more than 13 years, raising concerns that inflation could rise above 5 percent in June.