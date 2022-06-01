Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

June 01, 2022

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/17 Cloudy 0

Incheon 24/17 Cloudy 0

Suwon 28/15 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 31/17 Sunny 0

Daejeon 31/15 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 29/13 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 30/21 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 30/16 Sunny 0

Gwangju 31/17 Sunny 0

Jeju 25/18 Cloudy 0

Daegu 32/18 Cloudy 0

Busan 26/19 Cloudy 0

