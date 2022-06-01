Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 June 01, 2022
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/17 Cloudy 0
Incheon 24/17 Cloudy 0
Suwon 28/15 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 31/17 Sunny 0
Daejeon 31/15 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 29/13 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 30/21 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 30/16 Sunny 0
Gwangju 31/17 Sunny 0
Jeju 25/18 Cloudy 0
Daegu 32/18 Cloudy 0
Busan 26/19 Cloudy 0
(END)
