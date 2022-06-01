(LEAD) Exports up 21.3 pct in May; trade deficit extended on high energy prices
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 21.3 percent in May from a year earlier on solid demand for chips and petroleum products, but the country suffered a trade deficit due to high global energy prices, data showed Wednesday.
Outbound shipments stood at US$61.52 billion last month, up from $50.73 billion a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
It is the highest tally for any May since the ministry began compiling related data in 1956. The previous record was set a year earlier.
It is also the second-largest ever monthly figure following the record number of $63.79 billion set in March 2022, the data showed.
May marked the 19th consecutive month that the country's exports have logged an on-year expansion. Exports also posted double-digit growth for the 15th month in a row last month.
But high global energy prices amid the crisis surrounding Ukraine also pushed up the country's imports last month, leading the country to suffer a trade deficit for the second consecutive month.
Imports jumped 32.0 percent on-year to $63.22 billion on soaring global energy prices, leading the country to post a trade deficit of $1.71 billion, the data showed.
Initially, the government said the country had a trade deficit in March, citing its preliminary data, but its revised data showed a trade surplus of $210 million that month.
Dubai crude, South Korea's benchmark, rose to $108.16 per barrel in May on average from $66.34 a year earlier.
South Korea depends on imports for most of its energy needs, and the country's energy imports spiked 84.4 percent on-year to $14.75 billion in May, the ministry said.
Overseas demand for the country's key export items hit an all-time monthly high in May amid a global economic recovery.
Sales of semiconductors grew 15 percent, and those of petroleum products surged 107.2 percent, respectively, in May to lead the overall exports growth.
Steel products also saw their sales overseas increase 26.9 percent on-year last month, and bio sectors enjoyed 24.6 percent on-year growth in May.
By nation, exports to the United States, the European Union, ASEAN and India reached a record high for any May ever.
Sales in the U.S. and the EU advanced 29.2 percent and 23.5 percent, respectively, and the exports to India soared 70.3 percent.
Shipment to China inched up 1.2 percent on-year, a turnaround from an on-year fall the previous month, despite the lockdown of Shanghai and other major cities over the fast spread of COVID-19.
