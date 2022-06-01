Korean-language dailies

-- 'Vote matters': S. Koreans head to polls in local elections (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Two governor candidates seek to break regional barriers in local elections (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Koreans to pick 4,125 in local elections (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korea to lift COVID-19 restrictions for international flights from July: sources (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Household borrowing rate hits over 4 pct for first time in 8 years (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea sees declines in output, consumption, investment in more than 2 years (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Household interest rate surpasses 4 pct (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Koreans head to polls in local elections with 4,125 seats up for grabs (Hankyoreh)

-- Output, consumption, investment all contract as recession woes loom (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Real interest rate at minus 2.7 pct means little room for private consumption (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Saudi Arabia sounds out S. Korea's interest in bidding for nuclear power plant construction: sources (Korea Economic Daily)

