Neymar suffers apparent foot injury on eve of friendly vs. S. Korea

All News 18:41 June 01, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- Brazil superstar Neymar sustained an apparent right foot injury during training in Seoul on Wednesday, the eve of the Selecao's friendly match against South Korea.

It wasn't immediately clear how severe his injury was.

Brazilian forward Neymar (R) is attended to by a team trainer after sustaining an apparent right foot injury during a training session at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on June 1, 2022, the eve of a friendly match against South Korea. (Yonhap)

Brazil held an open training session at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Wednesday. The visiting South Americans will take on the Taeguk Warriors at the same venue Thursday, for an 8 p.m. kickoff.

During the session, Neymar collided with a teammate and then grabbed his right foot as he dropped to the pitch. He took off his right cleat as a team trainer came on to take a closer look. Neymar covered his face with his left hand in obvious pain.

Brazilian forward Neymar walks off the field after sustaining an apparent right foot injury during a training session at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on June 1, 2022, the eve of a friendly match against South Korea. (Yonhap)

Neymar limped off the pitch under his own power but did not return to training.

The 30-year-old forward for Paris Saint-Germain is one of the world's most recognizable and wealthiest football players.

Brazilian forward Neymar (R) is attended to by a team trainer after sustaining an apparent right foot injury during a training session at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on June 1, 2022, the eve of a friendly match against South Korea. (Yonhap)

