(LEAD) Final turnout of local elections tentatively at second-lowest ever of 50.9 pct: election watchdog
(ATTN: CORRECTS number in 3rd para)
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- The final turnout in Wednesday's local elections was tentatively tallied at 50.9 percent, the second-lowest ever for local elections, the election watchdog said.
Out of the total 44.3 million eligible voters, about 22.5 million nationwide had cast their ballots as of 7:30 p.m., when the voting closed, according to the National Election Commission (NEC).
Up for grabs were 17 metropolitan mayoralties and provincial governorships, 226 lower-level council leadership positions, as well as 779 seats in provincial and metropolitan councils and 2,988 in lower-level local councils.
The final tally, including the result for early voting, is down 9.3 percentage points from 60.2 percent recorded in the previous local elections in 2018.
It is the second lowest following 48.9 percent logged in local elections in 2002.
By region, Seoul recorded 53.2 percent, the surrounding Gyeonggi Province 50.6 percent and the western port city of Incheon 48.9 percent.
The South Jeolla Province posted the highest turnout of 58.5 percent, while the southwestern city of Gwangju registered the lowest turnout of 37.7 percent.
As for the by-elections for seven National Assembly seats, simultaneously held with the local elections, the final turnout is estimated at 55.6 percent, according to the NEC.
