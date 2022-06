Korean-language dailies

-- Ruling party secures landslide win; Democratic Party loses; local power also replaced (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Democratic Party loses in local elections; voters turn their backs for its self-righteousness (Kookmin Ilbo)

-- Ruling party secures landslide win; local power replaced (Donga Ilbo)

-- Ruling party secures landslide win; liberal power collapses (Seoul Shinmun)

-- People Power Party secures landslide win; voters add support to new government (Segye Ilbo)

-- Ruling party secures landslide win; voters support Yoon government (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Local power replaced; Yoon's ruling party secures landslide win (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- People Power Party secures landslide win; local power replaced after 4 years (Hankyoreh)

-- People Power Party secures landslide win, grasps local power as well (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Local power also replaced; voters penalize opposition party (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- People Power Party secures landslide win; voters replace local power (Korea Economic Daily)