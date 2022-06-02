(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 2)

As a follow-up measure, the Cabinet also endorsed a revised bill in March to prevent app store operators from coercing developers to use their own in-app billing systems. Yet, Google adroitly circumvented such regulations, urging clients to use either its own in-app billing system or an external one via its own system. As the latter option charges a 26 percent commission, it is almost the same as adopting Google's in-app billing system for the app users, as they must pay additional commissions to the external billing agencies.