Regulator reviews travel platform Yanolja's takeover deal
All News 10:00 June 02, 2022
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Thursday it has started to review the proposed deal by Yanolja Co., a leading travel platform operator, to buy e-commerce firm Interpark Corp.
In October last year, Yanolja announced a deal to buy a 70 percent stake in Interpark's e-commerce business, including travel services, performing arts and online shopping, for 294 billion won (US$235.8 million).
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said it plans to see if the combination between the two firms could hurt competition in the online travel platform market.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
(2nd LD) BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality
Most Saved
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
Polls show tight race for Gyeonggi governorship as early voting opens
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
Brazil coach praises 'perfect' Son Heung-min ahead of friendly
-
Ruling party wins resounding victory in local elections
-
(2nd LD) BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality
-
S. Korea mulls lifting curfew at Incheon Airport from July