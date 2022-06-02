Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Regulator reviews travel platform Yanolja's takeover deal

All News 10:00 June 02, 2022

SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Thursday it has started to review the proposed deal by Yanolja Co., a leading travel platform operator, to buy e-commerce firm Interpark Corp.

In October last year, Yanolja announced a deal to buy a 70 percent stake in Interpark's e-commerce business, including travel services, performing arts and online shopping, for 294 billion won (US$235.8 million).

The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said it plans to see if the combination between the two firms could hurt competition in the online travel platform market.

This image provided by Yanolja shows its corporate logo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

