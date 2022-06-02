Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 June 02, 2022
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/17 Sunny 0
Incheon 22/16 Sunny 0
Suwon 27/15 Sunny 0
Cheongju 30/16 Sunny 0
Daejeon 30/15 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 29/12 Sunny 0
Gangneung 31/20 Sunny 0
Jeonju 28/15 Sunny 10
Gwangju 30/17 Cloudy 10
Jeju 26/17 Sunny 20
Daegu 33/17 Sunny 0
Busan 26/18 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
(2nd LD) BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality
Most Saved
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
Brazil coach praises 'perfect' Son Heung-min ahead of friendly
-
S. Korea mulls lifting curfew at Incheon Airport from July
-
(2nd LD) BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality
-
(LEAD) BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality