Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 June 02, 2022

SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/17 Sunny 0

Incheon 22/16 Sunny 0

Suwon 27/15 Sunny 0

Cheongju 30/16 Sunny 0

Daejeon 30/15 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 29/12 Sunny 0

Gangneung 31/20 Sunny 0

Jeonju 28/15 Sunny 10

Gwangju 30/17 Cloudy 10

Jeju 26/17 Sunny 20

Daegu 33/17 Sunny 0

Busan 26/18 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!