'Jurassic World Dominion' sets new opening day score in pandemic era
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- The sci-fi action adventure film "Jurassic World Dominion" has set the best opening-day record in South Korea during the COVID-19 pandemic, box office data showed Thursday.
The latest installment of the "Jurassic Park" franchise garnered 763,000 viewers upon its debut Wednesday, accounting for 52.9 percent of the tickets sold on the day, according to the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).
It marked the largest first-day score for any release since the new coronavirus broke out in early 2020, outnumbering the previous record of 715,000 set by Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 4.
The South Korean action comedy "The Roundup" came in second with 463,000 moviegoers on Wednesday, continuing its bullish run to bring its combined total to 7.48 million.
Thanks to the stellar performance by the two blockbusters, a total of 1.46 million people went to theaters on Wednesday, a public holiday for the country's local elections, marking the largest daily score since the COVID-19 pandemic.
On May 5, Children's Day, the daily box office reached 1.3 million on the strong start of "Doctor Strange 2."
