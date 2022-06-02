Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean firm in talks to buy Ssangyong E&C from Dubai fund

All News 10:10 June 02, 2022

SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- GLOBAL SAE-A, a South Korean textile business group, has been in talks with the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) to buy Ssangyong Engineering & Construction Co., industry sources said Thursday.

The value of the deal was not revealed, but the sources said a massive rights offering is being discussed for the deal. The deal may be finalized before August, they said.

ICD wholly bought Ssangyong E&C in 2015 for 180 billion won. At that time, Ssangyong was the country's 19th-largest construction firm.

Ssangyong E&C, the builder of the Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore, has been focused on overseas construction projects, with its sales reaching 1.4 trillion won (US$1.12 billion).

For the year, Ssangyong E&C aims to garner 2.9 trillion won in orders and 1.57 trillion won in sales.

GLOBAL SAE-A has expanded its business portfolio through a series of mergers and acquisitions. Last year, the company's sales reached 4.2 trillion won.

