(LEAD) Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin lifted early with forearm issues after giving up 2 homers
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead with pitcher's injury; UPDATES throughout with more info)
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays is dealing with arm problems for the second time this season, with another trip to the injured list (IL) a distinct possibility.
The South Korean left-hander was taken out after throwing only 58 pitches over four innings against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Wednesday (local time). He gave up three runs -- one unearned -- on four hits, and he struck out four without walking anybody.
Two of those hits left the yard, the first time Ryu has surrendered two home runs in a game this season. A.J. Pollock led off the game with a solo shot in the first, and Jose Abreu belted a two-run homer in the fourth, which turned out to be Ryu's final inning of work.
Later in the game, the Blue Jays announced that Ryu was pulled because of left forearm tightness. The pitcher had experienced issues in the same area after his second start of the season on April 16, and then was placed on the 10-day IL the following day with inflammation in the forearm.
Ryu returned to the mound on May 14. He pitched to a 1.72 ERA in three starts last month but was lifted after only five innings and 65 pitches last Thursday, with what manager Charlie Montoyo later said was elbow tightness.
That arm acted up on him again in this outing, and Ryu grimaced after some pitches while laboring through the fourth inning.
There were some red flags in this game. Ryu averaged just 87.6 miles per hour (mph) with his fastball, a full 2 mph slower than his season average, and topped out at 89.3 mph.
Ryu has yet to top 80 pitches or pitch beyond six innings in a start this season. Ryu remained 2-0 for the season, and his ERA dropped slightly from 5.48 to 5.33.
Swingman Ross Stripling took over to begin the fifth inning, with the Blue Jays up 5-3.
Ryu surrendered a run just three pitches into the game, as leadoff man Pollock clobbered a 2-0 cutter and put it into the second deck in left field for a 1-0 Chicago lead.
By getting two outs in the first, Ryu reached 1,000 innings for his major league career. He is only the second South Korean pitcher to get to that milestone, joining former Los Angeles Dodgers ace Park Chan-ho.
Santiago Espinal responded for the Blue Jays with a leadoff home run of his own in the bottom of the first, tying the game at 1-1.
Ryu appeared to settle down in the second inning, retiring the side in order on nine pitches. He got Adam Engel to whiff on a changeup for the final out of the frame.
The Blue Jays took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second, with Bo Bichette drawing a bases-loaded walk.
After Pollock's home run, Ryu retired seven batters in a row. Danny Mendick ended that streak with a one-out single in the third, but he was erased on a 6-4-3 double play ball off Pollock's bat.
Ryu's catcher, Danny Jansen, helped his batterymate with the bat in the third, when he smoked a three-run homer to open up a 5-1 lead.
Ryu, however, gave back a couple of runs in the fourth. After Andrew Vaughn reached on an error by left fielder Teoscar Hernandez, Abreu turned on a changeup for a two-run shot that cut the deficit to 5-3.
Ryu pitched around a one-out double by Jake Burger to limit further damage, but he didn't get to pitch any more innings.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
(2nd LD) BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
Polls show tight race for Gyeonggi governorship as early voting opens
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
Brazil coach praises 'perfect' Son Heung-min ahead of friendly
-
Ruling party wins resounding victory in local elections
-
(2nd LD) BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality
-
S. Korea, Philippines to ink arrangement on support for Korean War veterans