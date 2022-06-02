9 arrested for alleged violations related to local elections
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- Nine people have been arrested for alleged bribery and other irregularities related to this week's local elections, police said Thursday.
They were among 1,517 people investigated for charges related to Wednesday's elections. Of them, 430 were investigated for allegedly spreading falsehoods, followed by 338 for taking bribes and 217 for damaging banners.
Of the nine arrested people, four were charged with taking cash or gifts, three for allegedly using violence, one for allegedly damaging banners and one for spreading false propaganda, police said.
Police officials said they will conduct thorough investigations into all election-related violations in close cooperation with the prosecution in light of the fact that the statute of limitation for election-related violations is six months.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
(2nd LD) BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality
-
BTS arrives in Washington for meeting with Biden
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
BTS to meet Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
-
(News Focus) Display, electronics makers dealt blow by COVID-19 lockdowns in China
-
Polls show tight race for Gyeonggi governorship as early voting opens
-
Actress Park Shin-hye delivers first child
-
Brazil coach praises 'perfect' Son Heung-min ahead of friendly
-
Ruling party wins resounding victory in local elections
-
S. Korea, Philippines to ink arrangement on support for Korean War veterans
-
(2nd LD) BTS says hopes visit to White House will be first step toward equality