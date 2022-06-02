DP leaders offer to quit interim leadership committee en masse over election defeat
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- Leaders of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Thursday offered to quit the interim leadership committee en masse following the party's crushing defeat in this week's local elections.
Rep. Yoon Ho-jung and Park Ji-hyun, the DP's co-interim chiefs, announced that all eight members of the party's emergency leadership committee will step down to take responsibility for the defeat in Wednesday's local elections.
The PPP won 12 out of 17 key races for big city mayors and provincial governors, including Seoul, while the DP won only five key races, including three in its stronghold of the Jeolla provinces.
