Military reports 522 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:36 June 02, 2022
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 522 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 162,134, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 427 from the Army, 42 from the Air Force, 31 from the Marine Corps, 13 from the Navy and nine from units under the direct control of the ministry.
Currently, 3,999 military personnel are under treatment.
