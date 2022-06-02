U.S. nuke envoy due in Seoul for talks with S. Korean, Japanese counterparts
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. point man on North Korea is scheduled to arrive in Seoul later Thursday for talks with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts amid widespread speculation that Pyongyang's nuclear test may be imminent.
It would be the first visit here by Sung Kim, special representative for North Korea, in 1 1/2 months.
Kim plans to hold bilateral and trilateral talks with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, Kim Gunn and Takehiro Funakoshi, respectively, on Friday, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
Last week, the U.N. Security Council failed to pass a U.S.-proposed resolution that sought to impose additional sanctions on Pyongyang for its recent missile tests due to opposition from China and Russia.
North Korea launched three ballistic missiles last week, including an apparent long-range one, in its 17th show of force this year.
