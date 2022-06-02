Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ahn taken to hospital after fainting due to fatigue

All News 15:58 June 02, 2022

SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- Ahn Cheol-soo, a former presidential candidate who was elected to the National Assembly in this week's parliamentary by-elections, fainted due apparently to fatigue during a thank-you tour in his electoral district and was taken to a hospital, aides said.

Ahn of the ruling People Power Party felt dizzy before fainting at 2:19 p.m. in his campaign vehicle during a tour of the Bundang-A district of Seongnam, just south of Seoul, they said.

After being taken to a hospital, Ahn had undergone basic tests and was now in stable condition, the aides said.

Former presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo (R), the candidate of the ruling People Power Party for a parliamentary by-election in the Bundang-A constituency in the city of Seongnam, celebrates with his wife, Kim Mi-kyung, at his campaign office in the city's Bundang Ward, south of Seoul, on June 1, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Ahn #election
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!