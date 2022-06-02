KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LX INT 38,400 UP 350
DongkukStlMill 18,000 UP 200
TaihanElecWire 2,285 UP 55
Hyundai M&F INS 31,550 UP 150
DB HiTek 68,600 DN 100
CJ 83,600 DN 1,800
POSCO CHEMICAL 135,000 UP 4,500
Boryung 12,000 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 83,600 DN 300
SSANGYONGCNE 7,800 DN 10
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,225 UP 20
Daewoong 29,100 UP 200
KAL 28,950 DN 100
TaekwangInd 970,000 DN 1,000
BukwangPharm 10,600 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 87,900 DN 2,000
LG Corp. 80,200 0
AmoreG 44,300 DN 1,750
HyundaiMtr 187,500 DN 2,000
LOTTE 35,300 UP 200
Nongshim 278,000 UP 2,000
SGBC 61,100 DN 1,400
GCH Corp 21,700 DN 150
LotteChilsung 195,000 DN 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,450 UP 200
Hyosung 84,900 UP 600
Shinsegae 252,000 DN 1,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 80,600 DN 800
ShinhanGroup 42,350 DN 700
HITEJINRO 36,350 UP 700
Yuhan 59,600 DN 800
SLCORP 31,500 UP 250
CJ LOGISTICS 125,500 DN 4,000
DOOSAN 83,600 DN 1,100
DL 68,000 DN 2,200
POSCO Holdings 288,000 DN 1,000
DB INSURANCE 65,000 0
SamsungElec 66,700 DN 700
NHIS 10,500 DN 300
DongwonInd 238,000 UP 500
